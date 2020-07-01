Nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in WV

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 1.70%.

As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 175,117 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,979 total cases, 564 of which are active, 2,322 recoveries and 93 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (442/18), Boone (21/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (126/4), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (66/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (59/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (20/3), Hardy (43/1), Harrison (65/0), Jackson (143/0), Jefferson (227/5), Kanawha (319/9), Lewis (18/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (24/0), Marion (58/3), Marshall (40/1), Mason (19/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (44/0), Mineral (55/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (166/14), Monroe (11/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (10/1), Ohio (95/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (24/1), Preston (64/15), Putnam (57/1), Raleigh (52/1), Randolph (161/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (15/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (111/1), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (79/8), Wyoming (7/0).

