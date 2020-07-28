Nearly $3 Million is coming to WV regional airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — More than $273 million in federal funding is coming to airports across the country. Of that, $2,948,456 will be split by airports in West Virginia. The money will be used to increase safety and infrastructure.

“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Here is the breakdown of funding for West Virginia’s airports:

City Airport Description of Work Grant Amount Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints,Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints $368,421 Bluefield Mercer County Expand Apron $563,981 Clarksburg North Central West Virginia Rehabilitate Taxiway Lighting $1,000,000 Logan Logan County Reconstruct Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542,Seal Runway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints,Seal Taxiway Pavement Surface/Pavement Joints $227,154 Parkersburg Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Improve/Modify/Rehabilitate Terminal Building $562,233 Ravenswood Jackson County Construct Terminal Building $60,000 Williamson Appalachian Regional Construct or Improve Fuel Farm $166,667

