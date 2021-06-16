National Park Service warns of dangers on the water after man drowns in the New River

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After the death of a man who fell into the New River on Saturday, June 12, 2021, officials with the National Park Service are reminding people of how important it is to be safe near the water.

They said the New River has a very strong current and even in the seemingly slower moving parts of the river, it can be easy to get carried away. With all of the rain recently, the river is also running faster, according to Dave Bieri, the District Supervisor of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

“We really strongly, strongly recommend people to wear a life jacket anytime when you’re either on or near the river. That’s for fishermen, and people fishing on the river should certainly wear life jackets and even being near the river, you might slip and fall,” Bieri said.

He added that it’s usually unexpected events like falling in the water that are the most dangerous.