National media takes notice of missing West Virginia woman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The national media has picked up the case of a young woman who has been missing for more than nine months, after going on a hiking trip, at Spruce Knob, in March 2021.

NBC News’ Missing in America franchise recently published a story on the case of Cassie Sheetz, a 24-year-old mother of three, who was last seen on March 12, 2021, at the top of Spruce Knob, in Pendleton County. Spruce Knob, located in the Monongahela National Forest, is West Virginia’s highest point and is a frequently-visited tourist attraction.

Spruce Knob

Sheetz was reported missing later that day. The West Virginia State Police has been leading the investigation into Sheetz disappearance since then.

In October, 12 News reporter Jake Ostrove joined around 100 people who all converged on Spruce Knob to search for Sheetz.

According to the NBC article, the State Police are still investigating, but haven’t gotten any recent tips. Information can be called into investigators at (304) 358-2200. Sheetz’s family has also hired a private investigator to help, the article goes on to say.

Cassie is described as 5’3” and weighs 120 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has numerous tattoos including the names “Rubie” and “Bella” on her upper chest. Cassie also has multiple facial piercings on her ears, lips, eyebrows and her belly button. At the time of her disappearance, it’s believed that Cassie was wearing camouflage pants and a hoodie.