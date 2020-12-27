National Guard Airman dead after responding to an overnight fire

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson on Charles Town Road that resulted in the death of a West Virginia Air National Guard Airman. Three more firefighters were injured in the incident and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire broke out around 1:56 a.m. on Sunday, December 27 in the 3800 block of Charles Town Road. According to a press release, the West Virginia Air National Guard was called in to assist with the fire department at 2:02 a.m. and additional medics were requested about 30 minutes later.

State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators said the fire is connected to another arson that happened 30 minutes prior just 3.1 miles down the road in Jefferson County. Both fires were set to vacant structures.

The airman who died in the fire was assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, according to a statement from the National Guard. Their identity is not being released at this time, as officials work to notify the next of kin.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and West Virginia State Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-3473. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Stick with WDVM for updates.