National FFA Week celebrates agricultural education

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — This week is National FFA Week, a time dedicated to promoting the importance of agricultural education in schools and the development of young leaders in agriculture.

Schools that have FFA chapters, such as Jefferson High School in West Virginia, participate in the week-long celebration by reaching out to community partners through goodwill tours, hosting a meal for the homeless and other activities like “drive your tractor to school day.”

The National FFA organization was founded in 1928.