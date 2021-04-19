National Conservation Training Center visits Shepherdstown Elementary School students

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The National Conservation Training Center made a visit to fourth and fifth-grade students at Shepherdstown Elementary School to teach them about nature and wildlife.

The Training Center talked with the students about topics such as migration, animal identification, endangered animals, and eagle life and habitat. Students were taught about the value of preserving and protecting wildlife.

“Learning at a young age like this about the outdoors is good for everybody we hope that eventually maybe when they get into high school they’ll start thinking about a career in natural resources,” said Randy Robinson with the National Conservation Training Center.

The Training Center is the home of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.