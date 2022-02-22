GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WVNS) – The Green Bank Telescope right here in West Virginia will be NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD) on February 23, 2022.

The APOD will be posted online and on all of NASA’s social media platforms.

Photo credit: David Green, Crab Orchard, WV

According to the Green Bank Observatory’s website, the first trailblazers of American radio astronomy called Green Bank Observatory home over 60 years ago, and even today, their legacy is alive and well.

Nestled in the mountain ranges and farmland of West Virginia, within the National Quiet Zone, radio astronomers are listening to the remote whispers of the universe, in order to discover answers to our most astounding astronomical questions.

The Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Radio Telescope has a diameter of 100 meters. The photographer of the APOD, David Green talks about his experience capturing the Orion Constellation nearby. According to him, It’s so big that an entire football field would fit inside of it.