Murder trial of Andrew McCauley continues

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. (WDVM) — The murder trial in the wake of 15-year-old Riley Crossman’s death continues in Morgan County, West Virginia as the state called to the stand what the court is deeming an expert in cell site analysis or cell phone data.

On the fifth day of the trial against Andrew McCauley Jr., the prosecution called an FBI special agent who is a member of the Cellular Analysis Survey Team, or CAST, to testify. In his testimony, he stated many of McCauley’s claims do not match up with his cell phone records.

Special Agent Ryan Burke was sent to Berkeley Springs by the FBI back in May of 2019 and the prosecution referenced cell tower data recorded from his initial investigation. The prosecution asked Special Agent Burke to explain the technology and methods used to compile his report. He explained the data transmissions from both Crossman’s phone as well as McCauley’s phone. He also explained how the frequencies transmitted from a cell tower to a cell phone could be used to determine an approximate location of the phone.

Special Agent Burke stated in his testimony at around 3:15 in the morning on May 8th, Crossman’s phone went offline and that is the last time her phone would ever transmit data to a cellular tower. Special Agent Burke also confirmed that McCauley tried to contact Crossman almost 24 hours before her phone goes offline the following day.

According to the prosecution questioning, McCauley claimed that Crossman or the number belonging to Crossman tried to contact him on the morning of May 7th at around 3 a.m. and as he did not know the number, he was simply calling it back. However, that was deemed false as it is not in the Verizon phone records that special agent burke had reviewed. The phone records collected in the investigation also showed that McCauley frequently used *67 which Special Agent Burke explained can mask the caller ID or phone number of the incoming call.

The prosecution also showed the jury, which consists of 9 men and 7 women, a record of McCauley’s phone activity leading up to Crossman’s phone going offline and the period of time that followed.

The trial is expected to continue into next week before being presented to the jury for deliberation.

