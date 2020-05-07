Multiple theft cases under investigation in Appomattox, Campbell, Charlotte Counties

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating multiple thefts of property spanning at least two years in multiple counties.

The larcenies occurred in Appomattox, Campbell, Buckingham, Charlotte, and Prince Edward Counties.

“Most of the places that were broken into were abandoned houses or barns that may have contained antique style items,” a statement from the sheriff’s office says.

Items recovered by investigators include gold and silver coins, military artifacts, small safes, sewing machines, custom knives, and a Hank Williams, Jr., doll.

If you believe any of this property may belong to you, call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 352-2666 to arrange a date and time to view the property.

“You will have to show some proof that the property belonged to you,” the sheriff’s office warns.

No one has been arrested in this case.

Latest Stories