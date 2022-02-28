WASHINGTON (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and representatives from other states are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, saying the agency shouldn’t have the power to regulate emissions from the power sector.

Morrisey addressed members of the media after the opening arguments in front of the Supreme Court building. He was pleased with Solicitor General Lindsay See’s performance during the questioning with the Supreme Court Justices. He says the case boils down to one specific argument.

“Major questions of the day need to be resolved by Congress as opposed to an unaccountable bureaucracy,” Morrisey said.

Justice Sonya Sotomayor expressed her feelings on the issue during the arguments saying she wished there were regulations that better protect the environment.

“I really wish there was any regulation that eliminated carbon dioxide, but even this one might eliminate it from some sources, but this regulation doesn’t eliminate those emissions generally,” Justice Sotomayor said.

Currently, the EPA doesn’t have the power to regulate that specific sector, to begin with. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Breyer pointed this out when questioning Solicitor General See.

“Well, it does give a place to stop because the statute also says you have to consider cost and you have to consider various other factors,” Justice Elena Kagan said about the lack of limitations on the EPA. “So this is not a kind of, you know, regulate to the end of the world kind of statute. It very clearly says that there are other constraints that have to be considered to impose reasonable limits.”

Morrisey says that the EPA could wipe out jobs in the Mountain State if this power is not handed over to Congress.

“West Virginians know the importance of resolving this issue because it’s not just about the coal-fired power plants, it means jobs within the energy sector, it means the related retail jobs, the jobs at the restaurants,” Morrisey said. “Whole towns that can get shuttered down as a result of regulations that don’t have a lawful origination.”

EPA supporters say coal is not the way forward. They gathered outside of the Supreme Court to voice the importance of acknowledging and preventing climate change as well as the importance of the Clean Air Act.

EPA Supporters rallying outside of the Supreme Court.

One supporter addressed the crowd, saying that it was up to the Supreme Court to protect families and residents from “the rising costs and mounting dangers of climate change.”

“The United States Supreme Court must listen to the individuals who will suffer most from the consequences of climate change if the coal companies ultimately get their way,” the EPA supporter said.

This is not the first time the WVAG has sued the EPA. AG Morrisey explained that today’s oral arguments vindicated about 8 years of work by his office against the EPA.