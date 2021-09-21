Mountaineer Recovery Center expanding to meet community, region’s needs

Terry Bullock with the Mountaineer Recovery Center in Kearneysville is working on expansion plans for the facility.

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — During the pandemic, the demand for substance abuse treatment has been on the rise. An eastern panhandle resource has gone into expansion mode to meet the need.

With so much isolation during the pandemic support groups could not meet, posing new challenges for those who depend on sessions with Alcoholics or Narcotics Anonymous, for example. The Mountaineer Recovery Center in Berkeley County has been an important community resource for outpatient and residential treatment. Terry Bullock at the center says its staff has behavioral health professionals to help.

“We have supportive counselors, certified peer support specialists, our case managers and of course we have a great medical staff,” says Terry Bullock, Community Outreach Coordinator for the center.

With a 48-bed facility the center’s programs are designed for substance-free lifestyles. But Bullock is first to explain that the recovery process takes hard work. There is no magic wand to make the craving for drugs or alcohol disappear no matter how thorough the therapy.

“Recovery is for people that want it,” Bullock said. “It’s not for people that need it.”

The recovery center prides itself on having all the resources to achieve sobriety and a drug-free lifestyle. counselors, support networks, community mentors and partners. It offers programs to channel productive energy into happy & healthy lifestyles.

“We encourage individuals who participate in 12-step programs or any other support group,” said Bullock.

The Mountaineer Center’s expansion plans include a 73-acre site on its campus to be known as “recovery village.”

Mountaineer Recovery Center is planning to open a women’s & children’s center this January. The Mountaineer Center is hosting a recovery celebration in Martinsburg’s War Memorial Park this coming Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. The public is invited for an afternoon of fun, food and music.