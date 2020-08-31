Mount Olive Correctional Facility confirms more than 130 COVID-19 cases

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Another major COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at a prison in West Virginia.

The Mount Olive Correctional Facility in Fayette County is now reporting 138 positive cases, representing 14% of the facility’s inmates.

The state is testing all inmates and employees with 187 results still pending. Mount Olive is the state’s maximum security prison, housing the most violent offenders.

Earlier this year, Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County had a similar outbreak.

