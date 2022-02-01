Motorist on Rt. 9 in Jefferson County escapes flames from vehicle

Jefferson County firefighters were able to extinguish this car fire on Rt. 9 near Kearneysville Tuesday. Fortunately there were no injuries.

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — Some anxious moments on Route 9 in Jefferson County near Kearneysville early Tuesday afternoon.

A westbound vehicle became engulfed in flames. Emergency crews arrived promptly on the scene. Traffic was stopped in the westbound direction while firefighters extinguished the fire.

“I saw the gentleman run out of the car,” said Officer R. Juarez with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department auxiliary division at the scene. “It was engulfed when he jumped out of the vehicle, but he seems to be OK.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within a matter of minutes.