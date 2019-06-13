Motorcyclist assaults flagman working on bridge, then flees scene

West Virginia

Motorcyclist flees scene after assaulting flagman

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle allegedly assaulted a flag man while crossing the bridge in Shepherdstown West Virginia into Maryland.

The suspect, described as a white male wearing green pants, a brown jacket, and possibly a green and black helmet, allegedly pulled to the front of the line of cars, and after a brief argument, revved his engine and shouldered the flag man as he drove by.

Workers at the other end of the bridge estimated the suspect fled at around 60 or 70 miles per hour.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact the Shepherdstown Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.