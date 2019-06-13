Motorcyclist assaults flagman working on bridge, then flees scene

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle allegedly assaulted a flag man while crossing the bridge in Shepherdstown West Virginia into Maryland.

The suspect, described as a white male wearing green pants, a brown jacket, and possibly a green and black helmet, allegedly pulled to the front of the line of cars, and after a brief argument, revved his engine and shouldered the flag man as he drove by.

Workers at the other end of the bridge estimated the suspect fled at around 60 or 70 miles per hour.