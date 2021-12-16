Motion to dismiss filed against petition accusing Berkely County Animal Control of animal abuse

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County has filed a motion to dismiss with the West Virginia Supreme Court regarding a petition that had been filed against Berkeley County Animal Control for alleged animal abuse.

“Alley Cat Allies does not seek a legal remedy; it seeks publicity and donations. The strategy is simple: file a suit, raise a hoot, and collect the loot,” the motion to dismiss the petition said.

Alley Cat Allies, an organization based in Bethesda, Maryland, had previously filed the petition in November. They originally told WDVM that “there are animals that were in grave conditions at the Berkeley Animal Control in West Virginia.”

In December, the Berkely County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control responded to the allegations. Sheriff Nathan Harmon called the allegations “an attack on this department,” saying that the accusations were exaggerations of the truth. They also claimed that Alley Cat Allies never contacted them before filing the petition.

“We have a stellar Animal Control facility. Mistreatment and cruelty of animals is something that has not been tolerated since I’ve been here for over 10 years,” Berkeley County Council Vice President Jim Whitacre said in a release.