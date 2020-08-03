Mother accused of attacking children while intoxicated

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with child abuse and domestic battery after she allegedly attacked her children while intoxicated.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Amy Hicks, 35 of Fayetteville, allegedly attacked her four children ranging in age from 12-19.

Police have charged her with three counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury and one count of domestic battery. Hicks is currently awaiting arraignment at the Southern Regional Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies urge anyone with information to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page or by contacting Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM