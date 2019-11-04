Morning Menu: McFarland House Inn and Restaurant’s “Not yet Famous Brioche French Toast”

Chef William Walden of the McFarland House Inn and Restaurant came in to the studio Monday morning to show us how to prepare their “Not yet Famous Brioche French Toast.” You can find the full recipe below:

Ingredients List:

1 Loaf of Homemade Brioche or A Good Loaf from your artisan Bakery (We make our own daily!)

8 Large Farm Fresh Eggs

1 Cup of Sugar or *Stevia

1 Tablespoon of Vanilla

3 Cups of Milk

1 Cup of Half and Half

Butter for “Finishing” and the Custard: About 2 Sticks melted

Zest of 1 Orange

Real Maple Syrup or your Favorite Topping such as our Homemade Wild Maine Blueberry Preserves*

Powdered Sugar for Sprinkling (Optional)

Directions: Dice or Tear apart your Brioche Loaf and gently toast for about 10 minutes at 350 degrees on a small sheet tray or your best cookie sheet. Set aside. In your mixing bowl or Kitchen Aid, Mix the eggs and sugar with the vanilla for about 2 mins on high speed to emulsify. Scald the milk and half and half with the zests in a good sauce pan and slowly add to your emulsified egg mixture as you’re making a delicious custard. Arrange the mixture with the toasted Brioche and 1 stick of melted butter reserving the other for cooking in your frying pan later. In your favorite loaf pan add the “bread pudding” mixture in a water bath for about 1 hour at 375 covered with foil and tented as your Bread pudding will rise to the occasion! A water bath or Bain-Marie in French cooking means to immerse your loaf pan in a larger baking dish with enough water on the bottom to slightly submerge, about 2 inches which ensures even cooking. I like my Bread pudding to be very moist and “custardy” soft. Let your loaf cool about 30 minutes and turn out onto a dish or tray. Slice generously and “griddle” or sauté with the remaining stick of melted butter or clarified butter and brown on both sides gently. Remove at once and serve with some fresh seasonal fruit, homemade Wild Maine Blueberry Preserves* (Made in our House!) or some delicious real Virginia or Vermont Maple Syrup. Sprinkle with a touch of powdered sugar if you’re feeling really sweet and taste, savor, and enjoy! This recipe is worth the effort and is sure to please anyone in your house! Certainly Ours!!

YUM! We serve our Brioche French Toast weekly at the Historic McFarland House Inn and Restaurant during our ever popular Sunday Brunch from 10am until 2pm. RSVP our House and ask for Donna Cobean for your seats at our tables. “We are looking forward to having you all as our valued guests”. Worth the trip! #ChefWW