Morning Menu: Fruit Filled French Crepes

Chef William Walden of the McFarland House in Martinsburg, W.V. joined Michelle in the studio Monday morning to make some “Early Morning” Fruit Filled French Crepes (and with Pizazz!) – It’s so easy, that anyone can make these at home!

The recipe from Chef Walden can be found below:

1 cup of Whole Milk or Almond Milk

3 Medium or 2 Large Eggs Beaten (Organic or Farm Fresh!)

¼ Pound of Sifted All Purpose Flour

2 Tablespoons of Sugar, or your favorite Sweetener (Stevia or Monkfruit)

Dash of Cinnamon (Optional)

1 teaspoon of Real Vanilla Extract

Butter as needed for cooking the thin crepes

Mixed Berries, Fresh Fruit, or Custard as desired to fill your crepes and your stomach! Bon Appetit!!

Combine all ingredients to make a smooth batter by mixing the beaten eggs first with the flour and then adding the milk. Be sure that the batter is smooth and not lumpy so mix vigorously and with enthusiasm! Add the vanilla and cinnamon if desired. Let the batter rest for at least 5 minutes. In your favorite non-stick pan, over medium heat, melt a little pat of butter and add just enough batter to cover the bottom of your pan and cook gently until the edges are set. Flip gently or use a spatula for less adventurous cooks! Cook an additional 30 seconds or so and turn out on to a plate. Fill with some fresh berries, whipped cream, top with powdered sugar if you like, or some really delicious West VA Maple Syrup found at Orr’s Farm Market or your favorite grocer. Enjoy! OR you could make reservations for Brunch with us and sample some or all of what it is we have to offer at the Historic McFarland House! Merci Beaucoup!