Morning Menu: Delicious “Feuillette” of Wild Mushrooms, Smoked Salmon, and Asparagus

Chef William Walden joins Michelle in the studio to show how he cooks his Delicious “Feuillette” of Wild Mushrooms, Smoked Salmon, and Asparagus. The recipe can be found below:

Assorted Fresh Mushrooms such as Shitake, Oyster, and Maitake or “Hen of the Woods” Mushrooms

Minced Shallot

1 Clove of Garlic, Pressed or Minced

Salted Butter or Cooking

Sea Salt and Freshly Ground Pepper

Puff Pastry cut into Squares or Triangles, or Rounds (Whichever your prefer!)

Fresh Steamed or Blanched Asparagus

Sliced Smoked Salmon or Gravlax (I prefer Gravlax as I make my own)

Brown Sauce, Demi-Glace, or A White Wine Sauce (Whichever you prefer!)

Bake your Puff Pastry Square according to directions, usually about 15 mins at 350 degrees until risen and golden brown. Reserve. Sauté your mushroom medley in a HOT skillet with a touch of butter, more if you like, with the minced shallot and minced garlic until just cooked for about 2 mins, finish with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Reserve and set aside. Blanch your asparagus in salt water, or steam if you prefer. Cut your cooked puff pastry feuillette in half and place the asparagus, mushrooms, and sliced gravlax or smoked salmon on the bottom half of your pastry. Spoon a little of the sauce over your dish and “Cap” with your other half of the puff pastry square. Spoon a little more of your favorite sauce around and serve at once. This appetizer or first course selection is a delicious way to begin a romantic meal with your significant other, or is a great way to begin any meal and is so delicious. Mushrooms are superb this time of year and are to be savored and enjoyed. I make my own gravlax at the Historic McFarland House and it is simply delicious and silky not to mention luxurious! Come and experience this delicious dish and all of the others at our House. RSVP today to reserve your seats at our tables!