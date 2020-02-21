Morgan County, West Virginia celebrating bicentennial in a big way

BERKELY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Morgan County seat is known for its healing waters and soothing springs and 2020 is extra special for this eastern panhandle community because of its bicentennial celebration.

Named for British overlord Daniel Morgan, he nursed his battlefield wounds during the Revolutionary War in the soothing natural baths, that also attracted General George Washington and Lord Thomas Fairfax.

As the town grew it became a bustling railroad depot and neighboring Paw Paw was noted for its tannery. The farmland around Berkeley Springs earned a reputation as an “orchard boom town.”

Morgan County Administrator, Stefanie Allemong, is actively coordinating the community’s year-long celebration and takes pride in how the region has built on its heritage.

“We are so tied to the history of our nation’s founding but we have grown with so many attractions to complement our evolution from Colonial times,” she says, noting that Morgan County school students are excited about all the festivities planned for the year-long celebration.

Jill Klein Rone is working with Allemong on the many county-wide activities planned. Thursday she was busy at the Country Inn in the center of town here greeting visitors curious about the role of the natural springs in the growth of Berkeley Springs.

“When you think about it,” Kline says, “we’re a pretty special place to have been the spot where signers of the Declaration of Independence and members of the Continental Congress felt so at home.”