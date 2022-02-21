Morgan County, West Virginia adjusts to “growing pains” in booming region of Mountain State

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — It used to be that Morgan County, West Virginia was an out-of-the-way place known for its quiet country living and solitude. But that reputation is fading fast!

Morgan County Commission President Sean Forney is looking to the future. Morgan County sits in West Virginia’s fastest-growing region. So during the pandemic, when so many in the bustling Washington-Baltimore metroplex weren’t going to the office, they were visiting — and buying property.

“We have seen a surge of interest here in Morgan County,” said Forney. “And we also have current businesses that are investing into expansions like Gat Caperton.”

Gat Creek Furniture Manufacturing has been one of West Virginia’s business success stories. It has a growing workforce and a reputation for paying employees well and helping them build a secure future with the company. But a downside of all this growth is an opioid epidemic in the county.

“You know, finding proper treatment avenues has been difficult in the state of West Virginia,” Forney observes. “If you have someone that has a need, there’s often a waiting list.”

But Morgan County is welcoming a new 60-bed treatment center expected to open soon that can help address the epidemic of drug overdoses. Meanwhile, Forney is looking to make Morgan County technologically competitive.

“We plan to run actual fiber to underserved areas of the community and I think what we’re doing right now is going to set Morgan County up for future success,” said Forney.

And the county has long-range plans to upgrade roads such as Route 522 and Route 9, which need widening to accommodate the boom in motor traffic. Forney is determined to see these projects to fruition. And groundbreaking on that treatment facility in Berkeley Springs is expected soon, with doors open to patients early next year.