Morgan County Sheriff’s office asking public’s help to identify home invasion suspect

Suspect is a 6 ft tall white man, wearing all black but no shoes or socks

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected intruder.

Back on November 1st, a female resident on Fulton Road encountered an armed intruder who came into her home from an unlocked door. The incident occurred in the early morning hours just after her son left for school.

The female resident claims he forced her to the floor at gunpoint and then preceded to steal items from her home, roughly totaling up to $5,000 in money and jewelry.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 6-1” average build and was wearing all black clothing to include gloves and a ski mask. The intruder was NOT wearing shoes or socks.

All leads have been exhausted to this time and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for any information (not previously reported) that could help lead to an arrest in this crime.

Callers may Contact MC-BS Crime Solvers at 304-258-2450 anonymously. Anyone providing information in either of these cases (or any other criminal case) that leads to an arrest or indictment can receive up to a $ 1000 reward.