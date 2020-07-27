Morgan County Sheriff seeking information on missing woman

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hayley Sapp (Morgan County Sheriff’s Department)

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for possible information on a missing woman.

24-year-old Hayley Marie Sapp was reported missing about five days ago. Her mother said she has not been heard or seen since.

Sapp is described as a white woman, 5’5″ and 150 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last driving a 2009 Ford Taurus, black in color with WV registration: O2Y629.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-258-106

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories