Morgan County Sheriff seeking information on missing woman

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for possible information on a missing woman.
24-year-old Hayley Marie Sapp was reported missing about five days ago. Her mother said she has not been heard or seen since.
Sapp is described as a white woman, 5’5″ and 150 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last driving a 2009 Ford Taurus, black in color with WV registration: O2Y629.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-258-106
