Morgan County ranks in top 6 counties for drug overdoses

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– According to the Morgan County Partnership, addiction is sweeping the nation and West Virginia has the highest age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids in the country.

Out of West Virginia’s 55 counties, six of them didn’t show a decline in opioid prescriptions and Morgan County is one of them.

“The cravings for drugs takes over the brain and it acts and behaves just like any other chronic disease,” said Potomac Highlands Guild’s State Opioid Response Coordinator Raj Masih. “With the type of work that we’re doing in here and all 55 counties, there’s been a reduction in opioid prescriptions except for six outliers. Morgan County in our region is one of those that hasn’t shown a reduction in opioids.”

Morgan County’s Partnership hosted their Understanding Addiction Seminar for locals to educate themselves on various aspects of addictions, including the effects on the brain.

“Addiction actually rewires your brain and you’re more likely to become addicted if your brain is wired a certain way,” said Potomac Highlands Guild State Opioid Response Suicide Interventionist Robbie Glover. “A lot of people we work with, their opioid addiction started with an injury and their doctor prescribed them opioids and then they got addicted to those and afterward. It’s cheaper to get heroin.”



Representatives are hopeful that educating locals will convey the serious effects of drug addictions and may help solve the crisis.



The Partnership is planning to host more seminars in the future.

