Morgan County presents a virtual read a long series of 13 Race & Diversity children’s books

MORGAN COUNTY, WV ( WDVM ) — Teaching young children about race and diversity can sometimes be challenging, but using booking to teach them can make a difference.

The Hotts are a family in West Virginia that has partnered with Morgan County to present a virtual read a long series of 13 Race & Diversity children’s books.

Many say children’s books are a great way to engage with young kids on important issues, The objective of this program is to further a discussion of inclusion and equality locally in homes and school communities to implement change in the world.

The family states ” it is our job as parents and educators to talk to children, confront our own biases, and encourage kids to challenge racial stereotypes to ensure a more loving community in the future.”





Additionally, the family began a weekly podcast called the “Positive Podcast,” uploaded weekly on Fridays, it includes a segment for families addressing current social issues and supportive mental health resources amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A new feature on the podcast includes chapter readings from Austin Channing Brown’s book: I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness.

You can tune in every Tuesday and Thursday on the “Positive Actions” Youtube channel for a additional content.

” I am very honored to have this opportunity. I think these are conversations that should be had in Morgan County, because a community is so culturally and racially homogenous, we’re presented with this opportunity to teach kids about people who look different from them and children’s books are one of the most effective ways to teach young kids.” said Violet Hott