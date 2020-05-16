Morgan County police hold officer memorial

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. (WDVM) – A memorial was held in Berkeley Springs Friday morning to honor two state troopers that lost their lives in 1977.

Officers from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Division of Parole and the Berkeley Springs Police Department all gathered as a part of National Police Memorial Day.

State Police Corporal S.R. Smith said they gathered to recognize State Trooper Thomas Hercules and trooper Charles Johnson who were killed in the line of duty.

“We come together as law enforcement officers here in Morgan County to pay our respect to those officers but also remember all the officers that have been killed not only this year in the line of duty but throughout the history of the united states’ law enforcement.”

A police memorial day event was set in d-c but was cancelled to covid-19… However morgan county police wanted to still safely host their own event to remember their fallen.

So nobody can go there, so we’re doing our little thing here, maintaining our social distancing and having a little bit of a celebration anyhow.”

Walter said events like these are important to remember those that lost their lives and to think about those continuing to put their lives on the line.

There’s been over a hundred law enforcement officers lost across the united states this year because of the coronavirus.

The officers said despite there being a global pandemic, the fallen troopers should still not be forgotten

Also honored at the memorial was Constable “Pete Zimmerman” who was just recently found to have died in the line of duty in Morgan County in 1955, and Berkeley Springs Police K-9 Fritzi who died as the result of a drowning on duty in 2015.