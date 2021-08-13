Morgan County photographer has eye for West Virginia beauty in nature

Carla M. Sweet takes stunning pictures of nature in West Virginia and posts them to her Facebook page. She lives in Morgan County.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — When Carla M. Sweet settled into retirement in rural Morgan County, she was struck with West Virginia’s beauty and she wants to share it with her camera. She is quite the ambassador for West Virginia, through a photographer’s lens.

After a career as a counselor for the Veterans Administration, inspiring service vets to find positivity and inspiration in their lives, Sweet found a little inspiration herself in the beautiful countryside of Morgan County, West Virginia on a small farm not far from Berkeley Springs. She captures it all through the still lens of a camera.

“I’m inspired by beauty, nature, flowers, the deer that run in the field, just anything that is just absolutely beautiful, and I catch it in the moment,” Sweet said.

Sweet has spent time abroad too in some of the most scenic regions of southern France, with landscapes she says that rival the beauty of West Virginia’s mountainous terrain.

“West Virginia has so much to offer,” Sweet said. “It’s just beautiful. The mountains. With the trees. With the lakes. With the ponds. And so many beautiful, beautiful state parks.”

Cacapon State Park, with its rustic mountain trails and lakes, is in her own backyard.

“So when I share it with my camera I want somebody else to smile and have the joy too,” said Sweet.

It’s the scenes of nature and families that inspire Sweet, but animals and gardens are frequent targets of her camera’s eye. Sweet is always looking for the next moment to capture through her lens. Her photography is posted to her Facebook page.