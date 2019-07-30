Morgan County man sentenced following sexual assault charges

Ball faces up to 363 years in the state penitentiary

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A man is sentenced to life in prison on all 19 sexual offenses.

According to prosecuting attorney Dan James, the offenses took place from December 2017 to February 2018. A 15-year-old girl was involved.

Back in January, Ball was indicted of 19 felony counts: six counts of sexual assault in the second-degree, six counts of sexual abuse by a custodian, six counts of incest and one count of attempted sexual assault in the second-degree.

During a two-day trial in June, the jury found Ball guilty of all 19 counts of sexual abuse. Ball is currently being held at the Eastern Regional Jail.

He is required to register as a lifetime sex offender, according to the judge. Ball faces up to 363 years in the state penitentiary.