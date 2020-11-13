Morgan County man arrested for domestic violence charges, battery on a police officer

A Morgan County man is in custody for numerous charges which include domestic violence and battery of a police officer.

MORGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — A Morgan County man is in custody for numerous charges, which include domestic violence and battery of a police officer.

Khery Norris of Hedgesville, West Virginia is facing five charges; obstructing an officer, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, and destruction of property.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department was initially called to Woodland Lane near the Berkeley-Morgan County line in regard to a domestic violence report. Deputy Chris Roper and Brad Knotts responded to the call and found the victim with obvious injuries to her face, neck, and upper body. The victim, Norris’ girlfriend, told officers that Norris had punched, slapped, and choked her.

Deputies then arrested Norris and while officers attempted to put him into a police car. Police say Norris began to violently resist the arrest, kicking and head-butting officers, resulting in one deputy having to seek medical attention.

Deputies then tried to put Norris in “hobble” restraints in an attempt to secure him further and then called for assistance when they were unable to do so, police say.

Sheriff K.C. Bohrer stated that when officers initially responded to the call, only two officers arrived. He thanked the dispatchers from both Morgan and Berkeley Counties as well as the West Virginia State Police who heard on the radio that fellow officers needed assistance and provided backup to the situation.

Norris is currently being held at the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg, W. Va.