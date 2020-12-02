Morgan County has second COVID-19 related death since start of pandemic

MORGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, almost ten months into the pandemic, the Morgan County Department of Health announced its second COVID-19 related death in the county.

With a population of about 18,000 people, Morgan County has been relatively untouched by the virus, reporting just under 300 total cases to date. Still, the lightly populated area is doing very well comparatively, even as neighboring areas such as Washington and Allegany counties continue to see a sharp increase in infections.