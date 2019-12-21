Morgan County family physician gearing up for congressional bid

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The expression “doctor in the house” may take on a new meaning if voters in West Virginia’s 2nd congressional district have anything to say about it.

Family physician Matt Hahn, whose practice is just across the state line in Hancock, Maryland from his Morgan County home, will challenge incumbent Congressman Alex Mooney in the May Republican primary.

Hahn wants to be a “doctor in the U.S. House” because he is fed up with the acrimony in Washington, D.C.’s public policy area. As a medical practitioner he believes the nation’s health care system will greatly improve if lawmakers can work cordially across the aisle.

And while Hahn is a guitar-playing devotee of Johnny Cash and the rich history of country music, he knows that he will have to earn votes with more than a song.

An avid runner, Hahn may need several pair of track shoes to traverse the district. It extends southwest 300 miles from the eastern panhandle all the way to the Ohio River and includes the state capital, Charleston.

This Friday evening before Christmas week, Hahn is hosting an informal reception at a popular gathering spot near his home to fire up supporters for the campaign.

Only one Democrat has filed for the seat, Cathy Kunkel, a political newcomer. The filing deadline is January 25.