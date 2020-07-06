Morgan County Day celebrates the county’s bicentennial

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Morgan County celebrated its bicentennial at Berkeley Springs State Park on Monday.
The celebration, known as Morgan County Day, included ceremonial speeches, a bicentennial group photo, and food trucks. Both the swimming pool and the Museum of the Berkeley Springs were open. The county is named after Revolutionary War General Daniel Morgan and the date commemorates his death.
“Well when we first started planning all of our bicentennial stuff last year this was going to be the peak day,” said Jeanne Mozier, Co-Chair of the Morgan County Bicentennial Celebration.
Future bicentennial events include lectures on county history.
