More than 30 West Virginia schools receive 3D printers

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Robert C. Byrd Institute awarded several West Virginia middle and high schools with electronic components.

RCBI officials said that these items are a part of a pilot program to encourage both students and educators to dive into innovation. The funding for the equipment was provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation which funded RCBI with an additional $15,000 to implement this new initiative.

Deacon Stone, the RCBI STEM coordinator, believes the innovative items will provide students a step up in the STEM industry. Stone also provided training to teachers across West Virginia.

“We have an opportunity to focus beyond the equipment, if we have the equipment in hand then we have a new tool in our tool box, I’m less concerned about the equipment than I am with what we can make with it,” Stone said.

Both Berkeley Springs High School and Jefferson High School are among the over 30 schools awarded with items such as, a 3D printer, Raspberry Pi computer, an Arduino microcontroller kit and an array of electronic components that can interface with the Raspberry Pi and Arduino.