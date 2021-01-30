More than 120k total COVID-19 cases reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has exceeded more than 120,000 cases and continues to see high numbers of vaccinations to fight COVID-19.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Jan. 30, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources report 873 new cases of the virus have been reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 120,340 total cases, 21,807 are currently active with a daily positivity rate of 5.54% and a cumulative positivity rate of 5.60%.

96,518 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Vaccine distribution data in West Virginia as of Jan. 30, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

As of Saturday, Jan. 30, 192,781 people in the Mountain State have already received their first vaccine dose with 66,177 people now fully vaccinated against the virus.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old-female from Monongalia County, a 92-year-old male from Wayne County, a 66-year-old male from Boone County, a 78-year-old male from Wirt County, a 67-year-old male from Grant County, an 87-year-old female from Cabell County, a 67-year-old female from Mercer County, an 87-year-old female from Lincoln County, and a 69-year-old male from Pleasants County.

WV County Alert System map for Jan. 30, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Several changes have been made overnight on the state’s County Alert System, including:

Tucker County moving from green to yellow

Mercer County moving from yellow to green

Morgan County moving from gold to orange

Barbour County moving from orange to gold

Lewis County moving from gold to yellow

Calhoun County moving from yellow to gold

Hancock County moving from orange to red

Pleasants County moving from red to orange

There are 14 counties in red, 30 counties in orange, six counties in gold, three counties in yellow, and two green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,100), Berkeley (8,885), Boone (1,424), Braxton (743), Brooke (1,909), Cabell (7,038), Calhoun (213), Clay (352), Doddridge (405), Fayette (2,376), Gilmer (584), Grant (991), Greenbrier (2,236), Hampshire (1,388), Hancock (2,481), Hardy (1,215), Harrison (4,440), Jackson (1,592), Jefferson (3,324), Kanawha (11,053), Lewis (845), Lincoln (1,128), Logan (2,412), Marion (3,334), Marshall (2,796), Mason (1,586), McDowell (1,242), Mercer (3,896), Mineral (2,476), Mingo (1,918), Monongalia (7,076), Monroe (884), Morgan (875), Nicholas (1,046), Ohio (3,385), Pendleton (566), Pleasants (768), Pocahontas (556), Preston (2,419), Putnam (3,818), Raleigh (4,146), Randolph (2,210), Ritchie (559), Roane (464), Summers (668), Taylor (1,013), Tucker (454), Tyler (569), Upshur (1,483), Wayne (2,352), Webster (248), Wetzel (997), Wirt (327), Wood (6,504), Wyoming (1,571).