More than 101,000 West Virginians fully vaccinated against COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia health officials have fully vaccinated more than 101,000 people against COVID-19.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 19 additional deaths related to COVID-19, including the deaths of a 93-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year-old male from Mingo County, a 79-year-old female from Upshur County, a 63-year-old female from Pleasants County, a 69-year old-male from Wood County, a 67-year-old male from Wood County, a 71-year-old female from Wood County, a 90-year-old female from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Pleasants County, an 86-year-old male from Mingo County, a 69-year-old female from Wood County, a 61-year-old female from Marshall County, an 88-year-old female from Wood County, an 86-year-old male from Harrison County, an 82-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year-old female from Mercer County, a 79-year-old male from McDowell County, a 76-year-old male from Mingo County, and a 79-year-old female from Mason County.

West Virginia has reported 2,119 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

DHHR officials also report 549 COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 124,190. Of the total number of cases, active cases have dropped to 16,886. Today’s daily positivity rate is 4.10% and the cumulative rate is 5.60%.

More than 1,400 people have recovered from the virus overnight, bringing the total number of recoveries in West Virginia to 105,185.

COVID-19 vaccine data for West Virginia as of Feb. 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has administered 104.2% of its vaccines allotted for first doses, with 215,930 administered. Health officials have also administered 101,352 of the second doses of the vaccine. West Virginia residents can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Several changes have occurred on the DHHR’s County Alert System map, including:

WV County Alert System Map as of Feb. 6, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Calhoun County moves from yellow to green.

Marshall County moves from orange to red.

Wayne County moves from red to orange.

McDowell County moves from gold to yellow.

Monroe County moved from gold to yellow.

Morgan County moves from orange to gold.

Randolph County moves from yellow to gold.

Pocahontas County moves from orange to gold.

Gilmer County moves from gold to yellow.

Pleasants County moves from gold to yellow.

Boone County moves from red to orange.

Wirt County moves from red to orange.

Harrison County moves from gold to orange.

Barbour County moves from gold to orange.

West Virginia has five red counties, 27 orange counties, 11 gold counties, 10 yellow counties, and two green counties.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,146), Berkeley (9,156), Boone (1,474), Braxton (755), Brooke (1,940), Cabell (7,263), Calhoun (216), Clay (362), Doddridge (427), Fayette (2,478), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,309), Hampshire (1,427), Hancock (2,527), Hardy (1,239), Harrison (4,607), Jackson (1,598), Jefferson (3,421), Kanawha (11,347), Lewis (904), Lincoln (1,154), Logan (2,529), Marion (3,488), Marshall (2,890), Mason (1,701), McDowell (1,287), Mercer (3,987), Mineral (2,522), Mingo (1,997), Monongalia (7,299), Monroe (900), Morgan (882), Nicholas (1,089), Ohio (3,463), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,459), Putnam (3,940), Raleigh (4,315), Randolph (2,264), Ritchie (577), Roane (476), Summers (681), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (588), Upshur (1,569), Wayne (2,452), Webster (272), Wetzel (1,027), Wirt (331), Wood (6,669), Wyoming (1,653).