More than 1/4 of WV has had COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, Monday, the governor reported that the state’s county alert map was improving, now with 17 green counties and no red counties.

Justice also reported that more than one quarter of West Virginia’s population has gotten and recovered from COVID-19.

The governor and state health officials continued to remind people that the state’s older population continues to be most at-risk for contracting COVID. “I don’t know why in the world we don’t run, run, run to get those booster shots,” said Justice.

Gov. Justice also urged residents who may have become frustrated with the state’s Mountaineer Rental Assistance program, not to give up on applying for assistance.

In non-COVID news, state health officials reminded residents about a national baby formula recall.