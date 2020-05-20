More COVID-19 cases reported in WV; recovery numbers also rise

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate continues to drop, currently recorded at 1.92%.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 80,641 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,545 positive cases, 79,096 negative tests, 950 recoveries and 69 deaths.

The death of a 75-year old male from Kanawha County has been confirmed. “We send our deepest condolences to the family of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (7), Berkeley (233), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (40), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (33), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (111), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (30), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (9), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (47), Wyoming (3).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.