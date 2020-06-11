More coronavirus cases confirmed, but WV’s statistics remain low

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed at 1.83%.

As of 10 a.m. June 11, 2020, The WV DHHR says the state has received 121,044 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,212 total cases, 1,516 recoveries and 85 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (345/16), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (32/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (140/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).