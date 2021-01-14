More communities in West Virginia are eligible to receive “rural health” funding

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — After months of hospitals being slammed by the pandemic, some communities in West Virginia will soon be eligible for extra funding.

The Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy recently changed its definition of the term “rural”. With this change, more counties in West Virginia now meet the requirements to be considered rural.

Once this change goes into effect for Fiscal Year 2022, the communities that are now included will be eligible for rural health grants from the federal government. These grants are intended to bolster healthcare where they are applied.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito commented on this long-awaited change, saying, “This revised definition more accurately reflects the realities in so many of our communities — which have the same rural characteristics and logistical challenges as others in the state — but were previously ineligible for these grant opportunities.”