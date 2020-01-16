More candidates file for West Virginia Governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice filed two sets of paper with the Secretary of State. One for his own re-election and one to put President Trump on the West Virginia ballot. Justice says the two men spoke Wednesday, about a big sale of West Virginia coal, to China.

“I am on the phone with the most powerful human being in the entire world. And we’re working on stuff,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Also filing for Governor was long-time Democratic State Senator Ron Stollings, a medical doctor from Boone County. Stollings says the wide impact of the opioid crisis, will be a top priority.

“I will make health care, the economy and education my issues, because you cannot talk about one, without the others,” said State Sen. Ron Stollings, (D) Candidate for Governor.

And Ben Salango, a Kanawha County Commissioner and trial attorney, also filed to run as a Democrat. He cites his work for kids in youth sports, as a major accomplishment.

“With economic development, the You-Can program, with Shawnee Sports Complex, we can take those out of the box ideas statewide,” said Commissioner Ben Salango, (D) Candidate for Governor.

Republicans Mike Folk, a former Delegate, and former Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher have already filed. Democratic candidate for Governor Stephen Smith will file on Saturday.

“So far more than a half-dozen major party candidates have announced for governor and some minor party candidates, too. All are hoping to one day have their portrait in the halls of the Capitol, as a Governor of West Virginia,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.