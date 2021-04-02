Moorefield mother fatally shoots two children, then herself

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WDVM) — Moorefield Police say a woman fatally shot her two children, including a 9-month-old infant, before shooting and killing herself Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. to a residence at 506 Winchester Avenue, where they found Brandi Baker, 38, and her infant child with gunshot wounds. The two were pronounced dead on the scene by the Hardy County medical examiner, police say.

Police found a second child on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The child, whose age has not been disclosed, succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available.