Monday’s Menu: Crispy Skin Scottish Salmon, Chardonnay Sauce, Fresh Basil, Brunoise Vegetables.

Chef William Walden of the Historic McFarland House joined Michelle and Ross in the studio Monday morning to show them how to make Crispy Skin Scottish Salmon, Chardonnay Sauce, Fresh Basil, Brunoise Vegetables. Here’s the recipe:

2 Fillets of Fresh Scottish Salmon (Loch Duarte) Skin on and Scaled or more according to your guests

1 Cup of White Wine (Wine that you could Drink and NOT cooking Wine as it could be salty)

1 Minced Shallot

1 Bay Leaf

2 Cloves

1 Splash of Champagne Vinegar or Lemon Juice

1 Stick or more of Good Butter (Grass Fed or Irish Kerry Gold, Cabot, etc,)

EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) for Sautéing the Salmon

A few Sprigs of Fresh Basil

Finely Diced Carrots, Leeks, Celery, Green Beans for the Brunoise ½ cup or as desired

(Blanched in Salted Water or Court Bouillon)

Sauté the Salmon skin side down in a non stick or cast iron skillet about 2 mins and then gently turn onto the other side for another 2 minutes or so. Let it rest for a moment while preparing the sauce. If the Salmon is thick you may wish to put it into a hot oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for a few minutes as to gently “roast” to desired temperature. Good Salmon should be opaic (medium) and not dry! Blanch the carefully diced vegetables in salt water for about 2 mins until al dente and reserve for garnish. Reduce the white wine, bay leaf, cloves, minced shallot and champagne vinegar until it is nearly dissolved over medium to high heat being careful not to burn. Whisk in the butter at the last minute that has been cubed and is still chilled. Strain into a little sauce pot and season with Brittany Sea Salt or your favorite salt according to taste after adding the chopped sprigs of basil. Plate the Salmon skin side up and nap the sauce over and or around the plate and sprinkle the Brunoise cut vegetables that have been blanched in salt water being careful not to overcook them. Add a Sprig of Basil that is pretty in appearance as a nice garnish so as to please your eyes and your palettes!

This is a heart healthy and sophisticated preparation of a delicious Salmon and Beurre Blanc.

Check out the Historic McFarland House at their website: https://www.historicmcfarlandhouse.com/