Mobile food pantry helps feed hungry in Inwood

INWOOD W.Va (WDVM) — A church in Inwood is partnering with an organization to make it easier for the community to get food.

New Life Community Church and the Mountaineer Food Pantry are working together to bring mobile food pantries to the area. In one day, they were able to provide food for at least three hundred households. The mobile food pantry allows people to get free food without having to leave their car to get it.

“Everybody needs to have a belly that’s full and have some food in their stomach and we think that’s our mandate to take care of our community,” said Jim Goforth Lead Pastor at New Life Community Church.

This is the fifth month that the church has partnered with the food bank. They hope to continue hosting the event on a monthly basis.