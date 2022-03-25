JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A small business in Jefferson County, West Virginia is on a mission to make boutique shopping more size-inclusive.

Betts and Coops Mobile Boutique is unlike your typical shopping experience. Owner and founder Bethany Starkey bought a trailer that is now home to the mobile boutique just before the pandemic started. The trailer allows her to travel around the DMV area and even up into Deleware, bringing stylish clothing in a wide range of sizes.

Starkey says traditional stores lack size inclusivity, which is one of her goals for the boutique. She noticed after her divorce that she had gained weight. She found that as she lost weight, fashion and clothing were ways for her to build her self-esteem. Now, she wants to provide the same positive and inclusive energy to other women, regardless of their size.

“Boutiques are often known for not carrying and all sizes. So it makes me feel good that no matter your size, you’re going to walk on here and you’re going to feel good when you leave,” Starkey said. “I want them to feel good because they didn’t charge out a credit card because they found something that finally felt good on them.

Starkey also created an app for her store which runs alongside the mobile boutique after the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on in-person shopping.

For more information about Betts and Coops Boutique or to find where its next stop will be, head to the official website.