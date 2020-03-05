Misters now being used to help keep schools clean

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM)–Schools are one of the most germ-filled environments that students and staff come into contact with. One West Virginia school system has a new way of dealing with those germs.

Jefferson County Schools is using a GenEon mister to disinfect schools system-wide. The mister uses a totally green, electrolyte solution to disinfect large areas quickly. The machines have previously been used on the buses in the school system and will now become an addition to regular cleaning protocols at the schools.

“Because it’s green, it doesn’t pose any risks to asthmatics. We’re very aware that students have different medical needs and some are medically-fragile, so we want to make sure that what we use is friendly for the students but good disinfecting,” said Joyce White Jefferson County Schools Deputy of Operations.

The misters are proven to kill viral and bacterial germs such as for norovirus and MRSA but have not yet been tested for killing germs associated with coronavirus.