Missing kayaker found, expected to make full recovery

GAULEY BRIDGE, W. Va. (WVNS) — A missing kayaker has been found and expected to make a full recovery after search and rescue teams were dispatched along a Fayette County river over the weekend.

In his Monday, September 21, 2020, briefing, Gov. Jim Justice said a Tennessee man kayaking in the Kanawha Falls area recently went missing but confirmed he was found alive and suffering from hypothermia. The man is expected to make a full recovery.

The governor commended Cory Lilly and officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) for their search and rescue efforts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.