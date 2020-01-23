Live Now
House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Minor in custody for social media threats against Warm Springs Middle School

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A juvenile suspect is in custody Thursday for allegedly posting potential threats on social media against Warm Springs Middle School in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said the sheriff’s department found out about the social media posts on Wednesday, and immediately worked with the FBI, as well as Morgan County Schools to find the source of the threats. The sheriff’s department took the suspect into custody around 12:30 a.m. after consulting with a prosecutor.

Bohrer said there are no more concerns for students’ safety at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories