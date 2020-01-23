Minor in custody for social media threats against Warm Springs Middle School

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A juvenile suspect is in custody Thursday for allegedly posting potential threats on social media against Warm Springs Middle School in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.

Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said the sheriff’s department found out about the social media posts on Wednesday, and immediately worked with the FBI, as well as Morgan County Schools to find the source of the threats. The sheriff’s department took the suspect into custody around 12:30 a.m. after consulting with a prosecutor.

Bohrer said there are no more concerns for students’ safety at this time.