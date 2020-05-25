Mineral County reports first COVID-19 death on Memorial Day

MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — While there was no daily update from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice this Memorial Day Monday, the state confirmed its 73rd COVID-19 death.

A 74-year-old man from Mineral County has passed from the virus affecting at least 1,782 West Virginians. He was the county’s first recorded death from COVID-19. Mineral County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19. Twenty-six patients have recovered of the 36 total confirmed cases in the county, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on May 25, 2020.

“On this Memorial Day, we remember the service of those veterans who have passed away, as well as the seventy-three West Virginians we have recently lost due to COVID-19,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary said in a press release.

Justice’s latest update on Friday said Jefferson County and Berkeley County triggered the state’s “new Heightened Alert System,” after earlier that week being removed from the governor’s “hot spot” designation. The eastern panhandle counties triggered the alert by confirming multiple new cases over a 24-hour period. The governor’s office said Jefferson County had 20 new cases from last Thursday to Friday, and Berkeley County had 15 new cases in that same 24-hour window.

The West Virginia National Guard was responding to the eastern panhandle already to help the local health officials in COVID-19 response.

“The net of the whole thing is that, at this time, things are okay,” Justice said in Friday’s press release. “We’re going to continue monitoring what’s going on in Berkeley and Jefferson counties all the time. But things are okay right now.”

As of 5 p.m. on May 25, over 86,000 lab tests have been administered statewide since coronavirus testing began, according to the DHHR.

Here’s the county breakdown provided by the DHHR:

(Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (277/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (154/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

