Millions of dollars awarded to repair West Virginia’s highways and byways

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) — Despite the ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, some state business is being done to prepare for the future. Bids were awarded on Thursday, April 23, 2020 for more than 36 road construction and paving projects in West Virginia.

The combined total funds for the projects is more than $216 million. Among the bids were three of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity projects and a General Obligation Bond project.

“We are happy in these very difficult times to be able to continue working on our roads and bridges as we move forward on modernizing West Virginia’s transportation network,” Gov. Justice said. “These construction projects and the jobs they create will help us enormously in the weeks and months ahead as we get the state’s economic engine started again. Also, we are very, very pleased that the overwhelming majority of these bids were awarded to West Virginia contractors.”

Highlighted projects in southern West Virginia include paving on the Sandstone Mountain stretch of I-64 and on WV 3 in Monroe County. There will also be bridges replaced in Mercer and McDowell Counties. Here is a complete list of projects:

Berkeley County

Replacing the Mill Creek overpass bridge along I-81 – awarded to Orders Construction Company, St. Albans, WV, $4,536,993.30

Resurfacing 2.9 miles of US 11, Bunker Hill to the Virginia State Line – awarded to Jefferson Asphalt Products Co., Inc., Charles Town, WV, $668,549.25

Resurfacing 2.6 miles of WV 51, Gerrardstown to Inwood – awarded to Jefferson Asphalt Products Co., Inc, Charles Town, WV, $733,547.80

Braxton County

Construct shoulders, guardrail, drainage and resurface 2.83 miles of WV 4, Elk River Road, from Clay County line to County 40 – awarded to Meadows Stone & Paving, Inc., Gassaway, WV, $715,426.77

Brooke County

Replacing Long Run Bridge along County 32/3 – awarded to Bear Contracting, Clarksburg, WV, $998,640.09

Cabell County

Widen to 6 lanes and replace bridges along 3.51 miles of I-64 from 29th Street (exit 15) to Gyandotte River bridge (General Obligation Bond project) – awarded to Triton Construction Inc., St. Albans, WV, $91,850,000.00

Resurfacing .74 miles along County 17, Blue Sulphur – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, $97,883.40

Correct 3 slides, with piling walls, along WV 10 at Salt Rock Road – awarded to Marks Drilling, Walton, WV, $438,134.37

Calhoun County

Slide correction, with piling wall, along WV 16, Chloe Road, in Arnoldsburg – awarded to Marks Drilling, Walton, WV, $164,239.68

Fayette County

Widening, provide drainage, and resurfacing .39 miles along County 38/7, Halstead Street (ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT) – awarded to Landcore Builders, LLC, DBA Scott Wheeler Development, Milton, WV, $1,370,578.54

Grant County

Resurfacing 1.00 mile along Main Street, WV 28, in Petersburg – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, $445,361.65

Greenbrier County

Resurfacing 2.33 miles along WV 20, Rainelle Road, from Fayette County line to US 60 – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, $850,339.85

Hardy County

Resurfacing 1.98 miles along WV 55 from Sinks Bridge to Wardensville – awarded to Belt Paving, Inc., Cumberland, MD, $1,504,878.00

Resurfacing 4.96 miles along WV 55 from Luxemburg Road to Baker interchange – awarded to Belt Paving, Inc, Cumberland, MD, $3,979,853.70

Jefferson County

Resurfacing 1.40 miles along WV 230, Shepherdstown Pike – awarded to Jefferson Asphalt Products Co., Inc., Charles Town, WV, $298,864.50

Lewis County

Shoulder, drainage, guardrail and resurfacing of 4.60 miles along US 33, Weston Road toward Glenville – awarded to Wolfe’s Excavating, LLC, Clarksburg, WV $931,530.27

Lincoln County

Resurfacing of 1.49 miles along WV 34 between Hamlin and Bowles – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, $263,655.10

Slide correction along WV 3, Beech Grove Road – awarded to Alan Stone Co., Inc., Williamstown, WV, $93,921.40

McDowell County

Replacing Newhall Bridge along WV 16 – awarded to Jim Construction, Inc., Charleston, WV, $622,044.39

Marshall County

Slide Correction along US 250 at milepost 17.24 – awarded to Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Co., Shadyside, OH, $111,240.08

Mercer County

Replacing the Brick Street Bridge along WV 104 – awarded to Orders Construction Company, Inc., St. Albans, WV, $2,148,121.70

Mineral County

Resurfacing 3.00 miles along WV 28 between WV 956 (Short Gap) and Scenic Lane – awarded to Belt Paving, Inc., Cumberland, MD, $953,251.90

Mingo County

Replacing the Jacob and Ellen Vance Memorial Bridge along County 3/5 (ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT) – awarded to Triton Construction, St. Albans, WV, $1,439,732.12

Replacing Breeden Tunnel Bridge along County 3/5 (ROADS TO PROSPERITY PROJECT) – awarded to Bush & Burchett, Inc., Prestonsburg, KY, $1,476,487.83

Resurfacing .74 miles along WV 65 between Delbarton and Elk Creek – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, $348,225.83

Monroe County

Resurfacing 2.00 miles along WV 3 from US 219 to Keenan Road – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, $598,080.88

Morgan County

Bath Streetscape Phase IV design (Berkeley Springs) – still outstanding

Nicholas County

Resurfacing 3.98 miles along WV 20 between Green Valley and Leivasy – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., St. Albans, WV, $1,050,496.06

Installation of traffic signal along US 19 at West Webster Road – awarded to Specialty Groups, Inc., Bridgeport, WV, $249,011.50

Pendleton County

Install High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) in 4 areas along US 33 – awarded to Titan Industrial Services, Inc. Baltimore, MD, $91,850,000.00

Resurfacing 2.82 miles along US 220 in Franklin – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, $495,966.80

Pocahontas County

Slide Correction at WV 28, Boyer Hill Road – awarded to Marks Drilling, Walton, WV, $174,029.12

Preston County

Repair Kinsinger Run Bridge along County 51 – awarded to Jim Construction, Inc., Charleston, WV, $269,209.69

Raleigh County

Resurfacing of 4.87 miles along I-64 between Bragg and Sandstone Road – awarded to Mountaineer Contracting, Kingwood, WV, $3,087,499.65

Ritchie County

Slide Correction along WV 16, Mahone Road – awarded to Marks Drilling, Walton, WV, $158,652.59

Roane County

Slide Correction along WV 36, Clay Road – awarded to Marks Drilling, Walton, WV, $161,397.10

Tucker County

Resurfacing of 2.9 miles along US 219 between Mackeyville and Tucker County High School – awarded to West Virginia Paving, Inc., Dunbar, WV, $662,016.47

Slide Correction along County 1, Holly Meadows Extension – awarded to BBR Drilling Company, Inc, Belmont, OH, $243,605.80

Wayne County